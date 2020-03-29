Coronavirus: DPIIT, Startup India seek innovative solutions from startups to fight crisis

“Help us fight the Covid 19 hurdle together by participating in the United Against COVID-19-Innovation Challenge,” Startup India tweeted. Representational image/ file “Help us fight the Covid 19 hurdle together by participating in the United Against COVID-19-Innovation Challenge,” Startup India tweeted. Representational image/ file

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade and Startup India have launched a competition for budding entrepreneurs and companies to come out with innovative solutions to fight against Covid 19 crisis. “Help us fight the Covid 19 hurdle together by participating in the United Against COVID-19-Innovation Challenge,” Startup India has said in a tweet. Startup India is an initiative of the DPIIT to promote innovation in the country.

Help us fight the Covid 19 hurdle together by participating in the United Against COVID-19-Innovation Challenge. Apply before Sunday, 29th March. https://t.co/TwDcDQMp1q pic.twitter.com/xxDbjL0t8R — Startup India (@startupindia) March 24, 2020

It said that the challenge is open to all startups, companies, and innovators – whose innovation can plug the gap between the demand and supply of essential medical items to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The competition can also innovate technology for applications such as motion tracking, geo-fencing and fake news detection. “As the world is currently looking at a serious healthcare challenge caused by the pandemic Covid-19, DPIIT with Startup India is scouting for innovative technologies and solutions for precautionary as well as treatment-related interventions.

“We are building a one-stop repository of innovative solutions for ready access by the government and the private sector for further development and deployment,” Startup India said. It also said the top solutions will be referred to the government and private stakeholders for further funding and deployment.

The solutions will also be published on the Invest India Business Immunity Platform, which is an interactive resource for investors, the business community, and other stakeholders to access all relevant information about India’s fight against COVID-19.

Citing examples, it said solutions can be in the areas of low-cost masks which can capture virus from the air and absorb respiratory droplets; cost-effective thermal scanning devices and rapid diagnostic kits, critical-care equipment — including portable oxygenators and home-based ventilators to monitor and control the spread of the new coronavirus, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.