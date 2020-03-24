Coronavirus: DDA postpones recruitment process, check revise dates

The application process will be open from April 1 The application process will be open from April 1

Coronavirus: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has postponed the application process for the ‘Direct recruitment 2020’ which was scheduled to begin from Monday, March 23, 2020. The application process will be open from April 1, and the candidates can apply online through the website- dda.org.in till April 30, 2020. The candidates can submit their application fee till May 4, 2020.

A total of 629 posts are advertised across designations by the DDA. Since the designations vary from a gardener to deputy director, the eligibility requirements and salary is also expected to vary at huge levels. Read full DDA notification here.

DDA recruitment: Vacancies

Deputy Director (system) – 2

Deputy Director (Planning) – 5

Assistant director (system) – 2

Assistant director (planning) – 5

Assistant accounts officer – 11

Architectural assistant – 8

Planning assistant – 1

Sectional officer – 48

Surveyor – 11

Stenographer grade D – 100

Patwari – 44

Junior secretariat assistant – 292

Mali – 100

Meanwhile, several other jobs in the government along with internships are open; including internship at Rajya Sabha for graduate and postgraduate freshers are open till March 31. BSTC has advertised for 303 posts applications for which will conclude on April 15.

