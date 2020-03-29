Coronavirus: Bihar Police SI main exam 2019 postponed, revised dates soon

Bihar Police SI main exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on April 26. Representational image/ file Bihar Police SI main exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on April 26. Representational image/ file

Bihar Police SI main exam 2019: Due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has postponed the sub-inspector (SI) main (written) examinations. The SI main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 which has been postponed further.

A total of 2,78,436 candidates who cleared the prelims will now appear for the main examinations. The hall ticket for the recruitment examination is scheduled to be released four to five days before the examination.

Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary result for the posts of police sub inspector, sergeant, and assistant jail superintendent and assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman) were announced on January 28. The candidates can check the results through the website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will shortlist candidates for 2,446 vacancies which include 2,064 vacancies for police sub inspector, 215 vacancies for sergeant post, 125 vacancies for assistant jail superintendent, and 42 vacancies for assistant jail superintendent (ex-servicemen).

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their scores in prelims, mains and physical test.

