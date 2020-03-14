Coronavirus: Bihar BPSC postpones recruitment exams

BPSC AE recruitment exam postponed. (Representational Image) BPSC AE recruitment exam postponed. (Representational Image)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed all the recruitment exams scheduled to be conducted till March 31, amid coronavirus outbreak in India. The assistant engineer recruitment exams under BPSC were scheduled to be held on March 21, 22, 28 and 29. These exams have been postponed.

The BPSC in its latest notification said, “as the state government has announced to shut educational institutes till March 31, the exams falling till the date stand postponed.” The Commission is yet to announce the revised dates of the exams.

Bihar is not the only state to have shutdown its education institutes, Delhi, Goa, Uttrakhand, Jammu Kashmir and several others have also announced to close its schools till March 31 in the view of the Corona pandemic. Higher educational institutes including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IIT-Delhi have decided not to classes during this period.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the government has announced to treat COVID-19 as a ‘notified disaster’. The total number of active coronavirus cases in India stands at 84 while 10 people have been discharged from across hospitals so far and one death has been reported due to it.

Meanwhile, the BPSC has also invited applications or the post of assistant engineer (AE) in civil engineer category. A total of 31 posts are notified. The application process is on and will conclude on March 25.

