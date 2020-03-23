Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh APPSC group 1 main exam postponed

Coronavirus outbreak: The revised dates will be released soon Coronavirus outbreak: The revised dates will be released soon

Coronavirus outbreak: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the group 1 Main examinations, scheduled to be held from April 7 to 19, 2020. The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus, the revised dates will be released soon, the official notification mentioned.

“As part of the containment measures to arrest the spread of covid-19, the following exams scheduled to be conducted by APPSC in the months of March-April 2020 stand postponed until further orders,” read the circular.

A total of 8351 candidates who cleared the prelims, which was held on May 26, 2019 are eligible to appear for Mains. The cut-off for the APPSC group-I prelims was 90.42 marks. The test was of 240 marks. A total of 125 posts are to be advertised through this recruitment process.

To pass the test, candidates will have to score 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs. Those who qualify the mains exam will be called for an interview after which the final selection list will be released.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Board (BSEAP) will conduct the SSC, Class 10 examinations as per schedule. The board in an official notification informed that the students will be made to sit at least one meter away to ensure social distancing.

Over 6 lakh students are expected appear for the AP SSC exam that is scheduled to begin from March 31, 2020.

