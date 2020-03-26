Coronavirus: 64% of Indian companies are accustomed to ‘work from home’ amid lockdown, finds survey

3 per cent of small medium businesses (SMBs) say they are well prepared while 39 per cent of large businesses are gearing up, as per the survey by Indeed. Representational image/ file 3 per cent of small medium businesses (SMBs) say they are well prepared while 39 per cent of large businesses are gearing up, as per the survey by Indeed. Representational image/ file

Nearly 64 per cent of Indian companies are accustomed to a remote working style, at the time of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The survey by Indeed highlights that overall 64 per cent of Indian businesses are ready or getting ready, 3 per cent of small medium businesses (SMBs) say they are well-prepared, while 39 per cent of large businesses are gearing up.

As the situation evolves to make remote working efficient, the businesses are adapting by leveraging collaboration technology to ensure uninterrupted work and developing new policies. The gig economy is best prepared, with 83 per cent of businesses emphasising that their contingency plan includes frequent communication protocols and technological infrastructure to ensure seamless remote working, the survey revealed.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India stated, “Even as the world is grappling with the pandemic, resilience is being displayed by many employers who are exploring new ways to ensure their workforce is able to function seamlessly and continue the business. Our data shows that remote working and work from home searches have been steadily increasing also, indicating job seeker expectation mirrors these measures.”

The survey also highlights that 50 per cent of Indian businesses have already reduced embedded resources, such as contract workforce/ freelancers. Recruitment has experienced the greatest impact, with 36 per cent of the surveyed businesses overall confirming that they have temporarily suspended their hiring activities, rising to a sizable number of small medium businesses (SMBs) and large businesses now focused only on critical hiring.

