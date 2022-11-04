Constable (Driver) Delhi Police Exam: Provisional answer key, response sheet released

Constable (Driver) Male Delhi Police Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheets for Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer sheets at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their examination roll number and registered password to login on the answer key link and check the answer key.

Constable (Driver) Male Delhi Police Exam: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ option given in the top menu.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for constable driver male.

Step 4: Scroll down in the PDF document and click on the answer key link. Then, click on submit and key in the required credentials.

Step 5: The answer key and response sheet will be visible on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates will have time from today till 4 pm of November 7 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The objection fee is Rs 100 for per question/ answer challenged.

Also, candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective response sheets along with the tentative answer keys since the same will not be available after November 7.