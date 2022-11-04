scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Constable (Driver) Delhi Police Exam: Provisional answer key, response sheet released

Constable (Driver) Male Delhi Police Exam: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer sheets at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari resultCandidates would need to key in their examination roll number and registered password to login on the answer key link and check the answer key. (Representative image. Express photo)

Constable (Driver) Male Delhi Police Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheets for Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer sheets at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their examination roll number and registered password to login on the answer key link and check the answer key.

Read |Head Constable (Ministerial) Delhi Police Exam: Provisional answer key, response sheet released

Constable (Driver) Male Delhi Police Exam: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ option given in the top menu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India

Step 3: Then, click on the link for constable driver male.

Step 4: Scroll down in the PDF document and click on the answer key link. Then, click on submit and key in the required credentials.

Step 5: The answer key and response sheet will be visible on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Advertisement
Also read |Indians consider sharing salary at workplace a taboo: Report

Candidates will have time from today till 4 pm of November 7 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The objection fee is Rs 100 for per question/ answer challenged.

Also, candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective response sheets along with the tentative answer keys since the same will not be available after November 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:33:03 pm
Next Story

What is GRAP, Delhi-NCR’s action plan to combat rising air pollution?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement