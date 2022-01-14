At IITs, Computer Science students fetch jobs offers worth crores

The first phase of placement season at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) recently concluded with many securing hefty pay packages. Over 60 IIT Delhi students have received annual packages of more than Rs 1 crore, while a student from IIT-BHU has been recruited with an annual salary of Rs 2 crore.

Students from computer science engineering (CSE) across institutes have received higher salaries than their counterparts in other branches. Roles in organisations optimising emerging technologies have also seen a rise, with students getting an offer to work as machine learning engineers, decision analysts, and AI specialists.

Till December first week, a total of 87 companies belonging to software and IT, finance and banking, analytics and consulting, core engineering, e-commerce, automobile, infrastructure, manufacturing, and health care have recruited students for various profiles from IIT Patna.

Kripa Shankar Singh, Training and Placement Officer, IIT Patna, said, “In BTech, the department of computer science and engineering (CSE) topped the list with 96 per cent placements, followed by electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, and chemical engineering. The highest packages have also been fetched by computer science students.”

The highest domestic package of Rs 61.3 lakh per annum was offered to 9 IIT Patna students by Oracle, an American multinational computer technology corporation. The job profiles offered range from software engineer, hardware engineer, application engineer, product engineer, quant analyst, data scientist, digital consultant, manager, infrastructure analyst, machine learning engineer, digital engineer, decision analyst, consulting, management trainee, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee) and PGET.

“The offers paying the highest salaries are either for core computer science engineering roles or related to emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data science,” Singh added.

At the end of phase-I, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur received an impressive 47 international offers. The highest packages so far are USD 287,550 for international and Rs 1.2 crore for domestic. The top recruiters include Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, Tiger Analytics, and Axtria, a global provider of cloud software and data analytics. Most of these companies are either tech development organisations or offer augmenting technology as a service.

At IIT Ropar, over 92 per cent of CSE students have received job offer in the first phase of placements, followed by mechanical engineering (72 per cent), civil engineering (74.07 per cent) and metallurgical and materials engineering (72.73 per cent).

Subodh Sharma, the institute’s placement officer, said, “As per the recommendations of the IIT Placement committee, we cannot disclose the highest package. But, students from CSE have received the highest paying job offers with roles in software development, core engineering, consulting, analytics, and finance domains.“

Students at IIT (BHU) Varanasi received a total of 1,185 job offers in the first phase of placements. Amongst these, 35 students bagged international offers, with the highest package being Rs 2.15 crore per annum from Uber.

“The Computer Science and Engineering branch has received the highest-paying job. The department has the highest package with an average CTC of Rs 44 lakhs in comparison to other divisions, “said Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

He added that this placement season observed a significant rise, where the departments of electronics and electrical engineering received an average package of Rs 29 lakhs per annum and Rs 28 lakhs per annum, respectively.