Companies looking to hire freshers with specialised skills: Report

The new year has brought jobs galore, especially for freshers, claims ‘Career Outlook Report Feb-Apr 21’ by TeamLease EdTech. According to the report, more than 15 per cent of the corporates have expressed an intent to hire freshers. Though the trend is alike across sectors, informational technology, telecommunications, e-commerce, and start-ups seem to be the leaders, the report suggests.

The employers expect freshers to be equipped with domain skills such as product/service advertising, data analytics, web/mobile app development, and spreadsheet skills. Additionally, according to the report, employers also expect freshers to possess soft skills including reasoning, analytical thinking, complex problem solving, active learning, and critical reasoning. Ideal courses that freshers can look at to improve their employability are automation, software development, and graphic designing.

For the period February-April 2021, freshers hiring intent has improved by 2.5 times from the lockdown period and as the economy opens up, it is expected to go up further, as per Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

Apart from the buoyancy what stood out was the growing focus on specialised skills that employers expect from fresh job entrants. Out of the 90 job roles – in popular demand – that corporates are looking at hiring freshers more than 65 per cent are the ones that require specialised skills. Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) can use the information in the report to tweak their curriculum to suit the needs and the demands of the industry.”

Employers are extensively looking for talent with specialised skills, said Neeti Sharma, co-founder and president, TeamLease EdTech, “Regular degree courses are not completely adequate for honing skills amongst freshers. In fact, most of the sought-out job profiles for freshers requires additional learning and freshers need to constantly invest in up-skilling themselves and staying ahead of the curve. The need of the hour is not just hone domain skills but also soft and niche skills.”