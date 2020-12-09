Combined Geo-Scientist prelims exam schedule released

UPSC geo scientist timetable released at upsc.gov.in (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary exam schedule 2021 to be held on February 21 at its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam will be held in two sessions – first from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and second from 2 pm to 4 pm. The reporting time for the sessions is 8 am and 12:30 pm, respectively.

The detailed schedule is as follows –

The Combined Geo-Scientist exam will consist of three stages — preliminary exam which is objective type. Those who clear prelims will be called for mains which is a descriptive exam. Qualifying candidates will then be called for an interview round. As per the official schedule, the main is expected to be held on July 17 and 18, 2021.

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty, as per rules. The prelims exam will have two papers. Paper-I will be on general studies which will be common for all streams. Paper-II or stage-II will be a stream specific paper in which three compulsory papers each on geology, geophysics, chemistry and hydrogeology subjects.

