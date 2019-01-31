Cochin Shipyard recruitment: Manager posts with Rs 14.7 lakh salary, graduates can apply

Cochin Shipyard recruitment 2019: Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard and Hooghly Dock and Port Engineering, Kolkata invites online applications from experienced professionals to apply for managerial roles. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cochinshipyard.com.

Advertising

The positions on offer are manager finance and manager (naval architect). Candidates will have to make a power point presentation highlight their work experience, the number of projects handled, et al. This round will be followed by a group discussion and personal interview. Selected candidates will be recruited at a salary of Rs 14.7 lakh per annum.

Cochin Shipyard recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have a degree or diploma from government recognised university or institute with at least 60 per cent marks

Age: Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. Relaxation of five years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) is granted.

Work experience: Candidates need to have relevant work experience of 9 years for the job

Cochin Shipyard recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cochinshipyard.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Scroll down to find, notification ‘selection of executives’

Step 5: Click on ‘registration’ on top of the box containing the notification

Step 6: Fill in basic details and register

Step 7: You will get user id, password on your registered mobile number/email id

Step 8: Log-in using registration details

Step 9: Fill form, upload documents

Step 10: Make payments

The last date to apply for the job is February 25, 2019. Candidates need to fill the application form and submit fee before the deadline. An application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable to all candidates.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.