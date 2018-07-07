Coal India recruitment 2018: 528 Medical Specialist vacancies, check details at coalindia.in

Coal India recruitment 2018: The interested, eligible candidates can apply on or before July 28, 2018 through the official website, coalindia.in. Coal India recruitment 2018: The interested, eligible candidates can apply on or before July 28, 2018 through the official website, coalindia.in.

Coal India recruitment 2018: Coal India Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Medical Specialists, Medical Specialists, and Senior Medical Officers. The interested, eligible candidates can apply on or before July 28, 2018 through the official website, coalindia.in.

Vacancy details:

Post wise vacancy details:

Senior Medical Specialist/ Medical Specialist/ Senior Medical Officer

General: 258

OBC: 146

SC: 82

ST: 42

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Senior Medical Specialist: MBBS from a recognised institute with three years post qualification experience connected with the speciality from a Hospital. For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is PG Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years experience

Medical Specialist: MBBS from a recognised institute approved by Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council.

Medical Officer: MBBS from a recognised institute approved by Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

Age limit:

Senior Medical Specialist: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 42 years

Medical Specialist/ Senior Medical Officer: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years.

Relaxations are available as per the Government of India norms.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, coalindia.in on or before July 28, 2018.

Important dates:

Date of commencement of online application window: June 29, 2018

Date of closure of online application window: July, 28, 2018 at 5 PM.

Interview centres:

The selected candidates have to appear for interview that will be conducted at Bilaspur, Sambalpur, Varanasi, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ranchi,Guwahati and Hyderabad.

