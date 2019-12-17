Coal India management trainee recruitment: Apply for 1326 posts, salary up to Rs 1.6 lakh

Coal India recruitment: Apply at coalindia.in (File photo) Coal India recruitment: Apply at coalindia.in (File photo)

Coal India recruitment 2019: The Coal India Limited has invited applications for the post of management trainee (MT) at its official website, coalindia.in. The application process will begin from December 21 at 10 am and will be concluded by January 19. Interested candidates need to apply within the given window. A total of 1326 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) followed by interview and document verification rounds. Only eligible applications will be called for the CBT scheduled to be held on February 27. To qualify for the interview round, candidates will have to secure 40 marks. The cut-off is 35 for OBC and 30 for SC/ST/PwD/

Coal India recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having a graduate-level degree with at least 60 per cent marks in the degree course. The cut-off for SC, ST and PwD candidates is 55 per cent. Those in the final year of their degrees can also apply.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. Age will be calculated as on April 1, 2020. Candidates belonging to OBC, SC/ST and PwD candidates will have relaxation in the upper age limit.

Coal India recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The computer-based online test will be held for three hours. It would consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Paper-I will consist of general knowledge/awareness, reasoning, numerical ability and general English and Paper-II will consist of professional knowledge (discipline related) with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in each paper. Each question will carry one mark and there is no penalty for any wrong answer.

Coal India recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Coal India employees or those recruited in its subsidiaries along with SC/ST and PwD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Coal India recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed as a management trainee with a pay scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000. After one year of the training period, candidates will give to appear for another exam, clearing which they will get pay in the scale of Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000.

