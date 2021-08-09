Coal India Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 588 management trainees posts through GATE 2021 score

CIL has advised candidates to fill in application before time and not leave it for the last day. The submission of the application form will be in online mode only. (Representational image/ Pixabay.com)

Coal India Limited, the world’s largest coal-producing company, will recruit management trainees based on GATE 2021 score in six disciplines — Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Industrial Engineering and Geology.

The online application forms will be released on August 10, 2021 at 10 am and the last date for submitting online forms with fees is September 9 till 11:59 pm. CIL has advised candidates to fill in application before time and not leave it for the last day. The submission of the application form will be in online mode only.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website coalindia.in

Step 2: Click on the Career with CIL link on the home page

Step 3: Then click on Jobs at Coal India

Step 4: Fill in all details and upload all documents

The minimum qualification for Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Industrial Engineering is BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of 12 Engineering with minimum 60% marks while the eligibility for Geology discipline is M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60 percent marks. Candidates can fill the form only for one discipline.

Before filling the application form online, candidates are advised to read through detailed instructions on the official website- coalindia.in.

Eligibility

Candidates must have a GATE 2021 score in Engineering (GATE), based on which candidates will be shortlisted as per disciplines, category in a ratio of 1:1.50 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2021 Scores. It is important to note that for Management Trainee Recruitment of 2021, only GATE Scores of 2021 will be valid.

Application Fees

Candidates from the general, OBC, EWS categories will have to pay Rs 1180 including GST, while SC, ST, PwD candidates, employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Coal India Limited’s corporate office is located in Kolkata. Being one of the largest corporate employers of the country, it has over 2.55 lakhs employees and operates 345 mines in 85 mining areas across eight provincial states in India- West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa,

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

To read detailed instructed related to the recruitment process, candidates can visit the official website and read the official notification.