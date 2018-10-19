CMD Kerala recruitment 2018: Apply for 87 block project assistant vacancies at cmdkerala.net

CMD Kerala recruitment 2018: All the aspirants who want to apply can do so through the official website, cmdkerala.net till October 31, 2018. (Image source: unsplash.com) CMD Kerala recruitment 2018: All the aspirants who want to apply can do so through the official website, cmdkerala.net till October 31, 2018. (Image source: unsplash.com)

CMD Kerala recruitment 2018: The Centre for Management Development, Kerala has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Block Project Assistant, Block Coordinator, District Project, other posts for a period of one year for a central government assisted project implemented by the state government for the improvement of the nutritional status of the target group. All the aspirants who want to apply can do so through the official website, cmdkerala.net till October 31, 2018.

Vacancy details:

87.

For the post wise various vacancy details, please check the official notification.

CMD Kerala recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess a post graduate degree or diploma with atleast 55 per cent marks with an experience of three to five years to apply for the posts.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 to 35 years as on September 1, 2018. For the post wise various age limit, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 60,000 per month. For posts wise various pay scale please check the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, cmdkerala.net till October 31, 2018.

CMD Kerala recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 17

Last date to apply online: October 31, 2018.

