Civil Services (Main) Exam Result 2019: UPSC recommends 89 more candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Monday released the last recommended list for Civil Services (Main) exam 2019. The commission has recommended 89 more candidates to civil services which include general- 73, OBC- 14, EWS- 1 and SC- 1 as sought by the Department of Personnel and Training. The candidates can check the list through the website- upsc.gov.in.

According to the commission, the recommended candidates will be intimated directly by the department. The candidature of the four candidates is provisional.

Meanwhile, the commission declared the main exam result on August 4, and a total of 829 candidates were recommended against 927 vacancies for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and central services group ‘A’ and group ‘B’.

The commission will conduct the main exam 2020 from January 8. The exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session from 9 am to noon and the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who clear the CSE main will be called for the interview round which is the final leg of the selection process. The number of candidates to be summoned for the interview will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.