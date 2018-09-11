UPSC website hacked with Doraemon cartoon image, restored later

The official UPSC website displayed Doremoon cartoon. (Image credit: Twitter.com) The official UPSC website displayed Doremoon cartoon. (Image credit: Twitter.com)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) official website, managed by the government, was hacked on Monday evening. The homepage displayed an image of a heart and popular cartoon Doraemon along with the caption: “Doraemon!!!! Pick up the call”. The page also shows “I.M. STEWPEED” written at the bottom. The title track of this Japanese cartoon was played in the background.

The message was seen by some candidates who started sharing screenshots of the website on Twitter around midnight. The website was encountering the problem since morning as was restored on September 11 morning.

In the past, there have been many such incidents when government websites have been hacked. From IIT-Madras website to the Supreme Court website was reportedly taken down by hackers for several hours. Earlier this year, websites of home, defence, law and labour ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack.

UPSC has also released the e-admit cards of the civil services main examination.

