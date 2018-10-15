UPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancies in various ministries, apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process will be closed on November 1 at upsc.gov.in (Image source: unsplash.com) UPSC recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process will be closed on November 1 at upsc.gov.in (Image source: unsplash.com)

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts in Ministry of Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Labour department. The candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in till November 1, 2018.

The candidates must hold degree in Engineering in the discipline of Electrical/ Electronics. For post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Vacancy details of UPSC Recruitment:

Ministry of Defence

Assistant Engineers: 3

Deputy Architects: 7

Principal Design Officer (Electrical): 1

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Refrigeration Engineer: 1

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Deputy Director (Safety) (Civil): 1

Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute

Additional Assistant Director (Safety): 1

Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical): 23

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining): 44

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates must hold degree in Engineering in the discipline of Electrical/ Electronics. For post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

For post wise age limit, please check the official notification.

Salary package:

For post wise various remuneration package, please check the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in till November 1, 2018.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: November 1, 2018

Last date for printing online application: November 2, 2018.

