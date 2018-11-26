UPSC recruitment 2018: Engineers required to fill 7 posts, check here

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released latest notification inviting applications from software designers and senior developer. Interested candidates should send their application to the UPSC office at the following address – ‘Under Secretary (Admn), R.No. 216/AB, Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069’. The application form is available on their website, upsc.gov.in.

The applications should state the post applying for on the envelope and should reach the office by December 20, 2018. The application should be submitted with documents including a copy of class 10 and 12 certificate, a copy of degree certificate, and a copy of PAN card and Aadhaar card.

UPSC recruitment 2018 post vice vacancy detail –

Senior developer – 06

Software designer – 01

UPSC recruitment 2018 eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Ideal candidate should have a BE/BTech degree in information technology or computer science or MCA (regular) from any government recognised university or institute.

Work experience: The requirements are different for both the posts. For senior developer, a minimum work experience of four years in software development using PHP under MySQL or Postgress database or Oracle is required. For the post of software designer, the candidate should have seven years of work experience out of which four years experience in software development in PHP using databases such as Postgress or SQL or MySQL and three years of experience in project designing. Work experience for differently-abled candidates will be relaxed. For more details check the official website — upsc.gov.in

Pay Scale: Monthly remuneration for senior developers is Rs 45,000 and for software designer, it is Rs 75,000.

The job will be on full-time contract basis. The duty hours will be from 9:30 am to 6 PM. The contract is for one year. If the contract is extended the candidate will get a 5 per cent increase in consolidated salary on annual basis. Only shortlisted applications will get a call for the interview.