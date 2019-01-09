UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019: Application process begins, apply for 392 posts at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA application 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. The registration has started from today and will close on February 4, 2019. The online applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14, 2019 till 6 pm.

The NDA exam will be conducted on April 21 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2020.

Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview. As many as 392 posts will be filled through this exam.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Vacancy details

National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy : 50

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age limit: Only unmarried male candidates born not before than July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2003 are eligible.

Educational qualifications: For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Fee details

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.