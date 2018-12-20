UPSC Indian Forest Service 2018: Main exam admit cards released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Indian Forest Service 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Indian forest service main examination 2017. Candidates who have cleared the preliminaries and wish to appear for the main exam can download the admit cards from the official website (upsc.gov.in). The papers for the main exams will take place from December 1 this year in two shifts- the forenoon shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The subjects on which candidates will be tested include general English, general knowledge, botany, physics, zoology, mathematics, statistics, chemistry, agriculture, animal husbandry, veterinary science, geology, forestry, agriculture engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering and mechanical engineering.

UPSC Indian Forest Service 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “e – Admit Card: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018”.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the admit cards and read the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Candidates can log in using their registration ID or roll number.

Step 5: Download your admit cards and save a copy for further reference

The candidates need to enter the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Also, do not bring any gadget or electronic item inside the exam centre. They should keep their admit cards preserve till the result is released.