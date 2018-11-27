UPSC IES/ ISS exam results 2018 declared, 46 qualified

UPSC IES/ ISS results 2018: UPSC has released the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination 2018 results at upsc.gov.in. A total number of 46 candidates got successful in the examination, the marks of which will be released within 15 days. Around 14 candidates recommended for Indian Economic Service and 32 candidates for Indian Statistical Service.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose result has been kept provisional, will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents, awaited from such candidates, and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result, February 28, 2019,” read the official notification.

The examination was conducted in June and July, 2018, and the interviews for personality test was conducted in November 2018.

UPSC IES/ ISS results 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPSC IES/ ISS results 2018′ flashing on the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open displaying roll number wise results

Step 4: Check your result and take a print out.

The mark-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

Union Public Service Commission also has a facilitation counter at its campus where candidates can inquire about their examination on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.

