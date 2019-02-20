UPSC IAS 2019 notification out; know these 5 key things before applying

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Civil Services examination, more popularly known as IAS 2019. This is the recruitment process for the esteemed Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Group A and Group B posts. This time there are 896 vacancies, which is 15 per cent more than last time.

Important Dates for IAS 2019

Last date to apply online: March 18, 2019

Pay by cash mode option will be deactivated on March 17, 2019

Availability of IAS 2019 admit card: 3 weeks before the exam

Date of IAS 2019 prelims: June 02, 2019

Age Limit

Graduate candidates who are between 21 to 32 years of age as on August 1, 2019, are eligible. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

Attempts Limit

The attempt limit for candidates remains the same as last time, that is 6. However, the attempts limit is not applicable to SC and ST category candidates. Earlier this year it was reported that the Commission has proposed to the government that even applying for the exam should be counted as an attempt. It was further reported that only 50% of 9 lakh applicants actually appeared for the exam last time.

Application Form

Aspirants can apply online at upsconline.nic.in until 6 PM of the last date. The application fee is Rs 100. However, the following candidates are exempt from fee – females, SC, ST, persons with disability.

Registration has to be done in two parts. Whereas part I entails filling up of basic details, part II comprises fee payment, exam centre selection, photograph and signature uploading.

Registration ID should be kept safely for later processes like downloading of admit card, which shall be made available 3 weeks prior to the exam.

Selection Process

Candidates are selected for the posts on basis of a three-stage selection process. First, there is the Civil Services preliminary exam which is objective type. Then there is the Civil Services main examination. Then there is an interview or personality test. All exams will be on basis of exam pattern and syllabus laid down by the Union Public Service Commission.

The preliminary exam shall have General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II, each of 200 marks. The latter will have a 33 per cent qualifying marks.

Mains exam will have two qualifying papers: Paper A – one Indian language, Paper B – English, each of 300 marks. Then there will be papers to be counted for merit: Paper I – Essay, Paper II – GS I (Indian Culture and Heritage, World History Geography and Society), Paper III – GS II (Constitution, Governance, International relations, Polity, Social Justice), Paper IV – GS III (Bio-diversity, Disaster Management, Economic Development, Environment, Security, Technology), Paper V – GS IV (Aptitude, Ethics, Integrity), Paper VI – Optional Subject Paper 1, Paper VII – Optional Subject Paper 2; each of 250 marks.

Thus the subtotal of written tests in mains exam is of 1750 marks. After that, there is a personality test of 275 marks. Thus bringing the grand total to 2025 marks.