UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2019: Notification out; check vacancy, eligibility, exam date, syllabus

For admission to the examination, a candidate must have a degree in engineering For admission to the examination, a candidate must have a degree in engineering

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2019 notification at upsc.gov.in. The online applications have stared from today, September 26 and will close on October 22 till 6 pm after which the link will be disabled. Candidates can download the list from the official website of the commission.

Approximately 581 posts in various departments — civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering categories would be filled through the UPSC examination. The Engineering Services Examination (ESE) will be conducted in three stages — preliminary, main and the personality test.

UPSC ESE 2019, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website and read the complete notification

Step 2: Then go to upsconline.nic.in and click on the link Engineering Services Examination

Step 3: There will be two parts – Part I and II

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on yes towards the bottom of the page

Step 5: Fill the required details like age, qualification etc

Step 6: In part II registration, pay the exam fees, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature.

Step 7: Agree to the declaration made by you

Eligibility:

Education qualification: For admission to the examination, a candidate must have a degree in engineering from a recognised university other educational institutions.

Age: A candidate must be not less than 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on August 1, 2019.

A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2019. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd