UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 LIVE Updates: ‘Paper was tough,’ say candidates; check paper analysis

UPSC Prelims Exam 2019: Over one lakh candidates appeared in the examination that is being conducted today

 

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 LIVE Updates:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the civil services prelims examination (CSE) 2019 on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Every year, nearly eight lakh students appear for the recruitment exam which is held to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other such posts in the various departments of the Central Government.

Over one lakh candidates are appearing for the prelims examination that is being conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon today. To help candidates reach examination centers on time, metro train services began from 6 am on all corridors.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their UPSC CSE e-admit card, an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card at the exam venue. These documents are required for verification — without which no one will be allowed to enter the test centre.

UPSC CSE prelims 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Check paper analysis, candidates' reaction

UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Twitter flooded with wishes

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2019: What to do at examination centre

While attempting the paper, do not dedicate too much of time on a particular question. In case of confusion, skip the same and try solving/answering the next one.  Answer all those questions first which you are confident about. When you’re done with all the questions, come back and try the leftover ones

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Paper-I concludes, check paper analysis

The Paper-I of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam has concluded. After the examination, the candidates rated the paper as moderate, with sections on current affairs are quite tough.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Archana Ghosh said, "The paper was relatively tough than the last year. To answer questions on general studies and current affairs, one should require a detailed knowledge."

The paper- II will begin at 2:30 pm.

To help UPSC candidates, Delhi Metro services began at 6 am today

In view of Civil Services’ preliminary examination, metro train services started at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

“This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC official said.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

- PTI inputs

UPSC CSE prelims today: Best wishes for the aspirants

UPSC CSE prelims 2019 LIVE: Over one lakh candidates appeared in the examination taht is being conducted today

UPSC CSE prelims 2019 LIVE: Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall include — mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches et al, camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.

