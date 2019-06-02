UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 LIVE Updates: ‘Paper was tough,’ say candidates; check paper analysis

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the civil services prelims examination (CSE) 2019 on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Every year, nearly eight lakh students appear for the recruitment exam which is held to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other such posts in the various departments of the Central Government.

Over one lakh candidates are appearing for the prelims examination that is being conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon today. To help candidates reach examination centers on time, metro train services began from 6 am on all corridors.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their UPSC CSE e-admit card, an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card at the exam venue. These documents are required for verification — without which no one will be allowed to enter the test centre.