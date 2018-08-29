UPSC Combined Medical Service results released, check at upsc.gov.in

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, upsconline.nic.in All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, upsconline.nic.in

The results of the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) written examination 2018 have been released. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, uspc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on July 22.

UPSC Combined Medical Service CMS results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number, and then take a print out of it for further reference.

Candidates who have been selected for the interview process have to fill the DAF form which will be available on the official website from September 13, 2018 to September 27, 2018 till 6 pm.

UPSC CMS results 2018: How to fill DAF form

1. The DAF is almost 8 pages long.

2. The form has to be filled online.

3. Fee can be submitted online through net-banking/credit card/debit card or by cash.

4. Applicants who opt for the “pay by cash” mode should print the system generated pay-in-slip during filling of payment mode of the DAF and deposit the fee at an SBI branch on the next working day only.

3. Fill in all information and keep all required documents ready, that is, if you are stating any work experience then you should have your work experience certificate of the same to show at the interview.

4. Candidates should also scan their relevant original documents as listed below in 200 dpi grey scale and convert to a single PDF file of up to 2 MB size before filling the DAF. The PDF file created by you must not be password protected and it should be uploaded along at the time of the online submission of DAF.

5. The most important column in the form is your preference of services and choices of cadres. It is advisable to fill it after consulting an experienced person or someone who has previously been selected for by the UPSC.

6. You must indicate your prizes and achievements in the given slot even though it is as small as winning an essay competition. It doesn’t matter if you leave this section blank but one or two lines are always better to be mentioned instead of leaving it blank.

7. Make sure you do a good research on the hobbies and other activities that you have put down in the form because questions will surely be asked from this area.

8. Be careful to use the same photograph which you had used while filling the prelims form.

9. Aspirants should also have their official name in their email ids (such as vanisha.kumar@email.com). Your email address should look professional and not be funky or tacky (such as cooldude007@email.com, etc).

10. After filling all the details, check all the certificates you have attached to the form. It is advisable to show the filled in form to someone so that they can cross-check the form for you for spelling errors and factual mistakes.

