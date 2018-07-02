UPSC CMS exam admit card 2018 released, download at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CMS admit card 2018: The exam will be held on July 22 UPSC CMS admit card 2018: The exam will be held on July 22

UPSC CMS admit card 2018: The e-admit cards of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2018 exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on their official website. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official websites —upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on July 22, 2018. After the release of the admit card, a demo module for the same has been made available at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘what’s news’ section towards the right side, click on “Admit card for Combined Medical Service Examination 2018”.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter the details like your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 6: Take a print out and avoid multiple downloads

UPSC CMS exam admit card 2018: Exam scheme

Computer based examination (500 marks): It will be conducted for two objective type papers. Each paper will be carrying a maximum of 250 marks. The duration of both the papers will be two hours.

Personality test (100 marks): The personality test will test the general knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study. It will also evaluate the candidate’s intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership.

