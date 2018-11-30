UPSC Civil Services: Top 5 news of November

UPSC Civil Services 2018: The UPSC Civil Services examination is one of the most coveted examinations in India, and every year lakhs of candidates appear to secure a job. A detailed knowledge of GK and current affairs is required to crack examinations like UPSC. This month, many events took place which will make a mark in the history. From the foundation stone laid for Kartarpur corridor to Mary Kom winning the sixth world boxing championships, here are the top five news of November.

Advertising

Statue of Unity: World’s tallest statue unveiled in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world’s tallest statue, ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat’s Narmada district on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Rs 2,989 crore project took 42 months, and round-the-clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers to complete. The foundation stone of the statue was laid in October 2013 by Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time. The Statue of Unity beats China’s ‘Spring Temple Buddha’ as the world’s tallest statue.

Kartarpur Corridor: VP Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone, to be built by next year

To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next year, India last week had decided to build the Kartarpur road corridor up to the international border between India and Pakistan to let Sikh pilgrims visit the gurdwara on the banks of the river Ravi in Pakistan. The two neighbouring countries on November 15 had made an official announcement in this regard and had decided to let the pilgrims visit the holy shrine without having to secure a visa.

Advertising

“I am very happy to be present on a historic day today to lay the foundation for a project we have been dreaming of for a long time. It is a day that promises to bring us closer to the Guru we all revere,” said Venkaiah Naidu.

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu government seeks about Rs 15,000 crore aid

The Tamil Nadu government sought about Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in Cyclone Gaja-hit districts of the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63.

“I have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister detailing the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone,” he told reporters in Delhi, adding the state has sought about Rs 15,000 crore.

Mary Kom wins sixth world boxing championship at 35

Mary Kom struck her record 6th gold medal at the World Boxing Championships as she defeated Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota via a 5-0 unanimous decision on Saturday. In doing so, the Manipur boxer became the joint most successful boxer (men and women) in the history of World Championships, tied with the Cuban legend Felix Savon, who had also won six gold medals at the World Championships. It is Kom’s 7th medal overall in the tournament – 6 gold and 1 silver.

“First of all, I would like to thank, all my friends. They came to see the final. They came especially for me, to cheer for me, and all of us in the contingent,” she said. “Thank you for your love and support. I don’t have anything to give you, except for a gold medal for the country. I still hope to win the gold medal for India in Tokyo 2020,” she said.

NASA’s InSight lands on Mars

After over six months of travelling through space and covering a journey of more than 300 million miles, NASA’s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the red planet on Monday. Minutes after landing, engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles received a fuzzy “selphie” photograph from the neighbouring planet.

The 880-pound (360 kg) InSight – its name is short for Interior Exploration Using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport – marks the 21st US-launched Mars mission. It will now operate from there for the next two years, trying to study the red planet.