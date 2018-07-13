UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2018 date: Results next week at upsc.gov.in, confirms official

UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Date: The main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018 UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Date: The main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018 Date: The result of UPSC Civil Service preliminary examination will be declared next week. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, an official confirmed that the UPSC Civil Service prelims results will be declared next week, expected between July 20 to 22, 2018. The main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018, all the students who will clear the UPSC prelims have to appear for it.

Around three lakh candidates had appeared for the prelims examination this year that was conducted on June 3. Once released the students can check the results through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

“This year’s paper had a relatively higher number of questions from economy and geography. The cut-off should be comparable to last year’s cut-off. There were a few questions which were very confusing. Nevertheless, 55 per cent or above should guarantee to clear the paper,” said Kumar Rohit, BYJU.

According to a student, “The paper was quite difficult than the previous year. Though the pattern was same, but students got stuck with some rare questions.”

The prelims exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

