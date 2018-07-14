UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018: Results declared, check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018: The candidates who have cleared the Prelims have to appear on the Main examinstions that will be conducted on October 1, 2018 UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018: The candidates who have cleared the Prelims have to appear on the Main examinstions that will be conducted on October 1, 2018

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of Civil Services Prelims examination 2018 on Saturday, July 14. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates who have cleared the Prelims have to appear on the Main examinations that will be conducted on October 1, 2018.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: How was the paper, analysis by Mr. Kumar Rohit, BYJU’s

“This year’s paper had a relatively higher number of questions from Economy and Geography. The cut-off should be comparable to last year’s cut-off. There were a few questions which were very confusing. Nevertheless, 55% or above should guarantee clearing the paper,” said Mr. Kumar Rohit, BYJU’s.

This year, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination which was being conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd