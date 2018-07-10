UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018: Result expected by July 22

UPSC prelims 2018: The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018 UPSC prelims 2018: The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018

UPSC prelims 2018: The result of UPSC Civil Service preliminary examination is likely to be declared on July 22. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, an official from UPSC confirms, “The date of UPSC prelims result will be announced on the official website, upsc.gov.in on Friday, July 13, and the result is likely to be declared on July 22.” The students who will clear the prelims have to appear on the mains that will be conducted on October 1, 2018.

Around three lakh candidates had appeared for the prelims examination this year that was conducted on June 3. Once released the students can check the results through the official website, upsc.gov.in

“This year’s paper had a relatively higher number of questions from economy and geography. The cut-off should be comparable to last year’s cut-off. There were a few questions which were very confusing. Nevertheless, 55 per cent or above should guarantee to clear the paper,” said Kumar Rohit, BYJU.

According to a student, “The paper was quite difficult than the previous year. Though the pattern was same, but students got stuck with some rare questions.”

The prelims exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

