UPSC Civil Services Mains exam 2018 admit card released, download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018: The admit card for the civil services main examination has been released. All the candidtaes who will appear for the examinations can download the same from the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018. The result of civil services preliminary examination was declared on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The prelims was held on June 3, 2018. Approximately 3 lakh aspirants appeared for the prelims, out of which an estimated 10,500 will now attempt the mains.

The UPSC website, as per reports, was hacked and therefore was closed since morning for maintenance. The candidates can therefore, log in to upsconline.nic.in to download the hall tickets.

The cut-off for the main exam has been on the rise. In fact, this time around, with the vacancy being around 782, the cut-off for the main is expected to be even higher.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

