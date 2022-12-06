UPSC Mains Result 2022 announced for Civil Services; steps to check 

UPSC Mains Result 2022 Released at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the result for Civil Services mains result 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check result at the official website — upsc.gov.in

The mains exam was conducted from September 16 to September 25 in subjective mode. The commission has released the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the exam.

UPSC CSE Mains 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link.

Step 3: A new page will open up in the form of a PDF.

Step 4: Search for your roll number in the PDF.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a print out for future reference.

Those who qualify mains will be shortlisted for interviews/ personality test. The interview will carry 275 marks and it will have no minimum qualifying marks. After that, the selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Dates for the personality tests will be notified to the selected candidates in due time. The interviews will be conducted in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Aspirants should remember that the candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found

eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims such as age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA form etc. at the time of their personality test (interview).