UPSC Civil Services 2018: Main exam to begin from September 28

UPSC Civil Services 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted the Civil Services preliminary exam 2018 this month at many centres across the country. The Commission has released the main exam time table.

Paper I: (Essay) will be held on September 28. (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper II: General Studies-I will be conducted on September 29 (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper III: General Studies-II will be conducted on September 29 (2pm – 5 pm)

Paper IV: General Studies-III will be conducted on September 30 (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper V: General Studies-IV will be conducted on September 30 (2pm – 5 pm)

Paper-A: Indian Language will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on October 6.

({Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/

Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/

Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/

Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/

Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic

Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} )

Paper-VI: Optional Paper-I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on October 7.

{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry &

Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International

Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/

Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

Paper-VII: Optional Paper-II – will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on October 7.

{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/

Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International

Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/

Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

The UPSC prelims exam happened in two parts with Paper-I being conducted in the morning and Paper-II conducted in the afternoon. Candidates need to clear the 66 marks cut-off in Paper-II, after which on the basis of their Paper-I scores they are selected for the mains.

