UPSC Civil Services exam: Upper age limit fixed at 32, says government

The Union Government on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the upper age limit for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 has been decided to 32 years as on August 1, 2018. and rejected reports of unfair treatment being given to some candidates. In a written reply, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.

“As per the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) on crucial date for determining age limits for competitive examination conducted in parts by the UPSC/SSC vide OM No. AB.14017/70/87-Estt.(RR) dated 14th July, 1988, the cut-off date for Civil Services Examination is decided,” the minister said.

The Union Minister stated that the rule is equally applicable to all the candidates and therefore the question of being unfair to some does not arise.

Every year, the civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

