UPSC Civil Services main exam 2018: DAF submission starts, download form at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018: Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting candidates who cleared the preliminary exam to fill the DAF or Detailed Application Form. The online window to submit the DAF form will be opened till August 6, 2018 (6 pm) and is available at upsconline.nic.in. The main examination will be conducted from September 28, 2018. In this form, the candidate has to put down credentials of his/ her academic journey so far as well as details of employment, family, income sources and so on.

Filling the DAF is one of the most important steps for candidates after clearing the prelims. They have to be very careful while filling the form as one has to fill their choices of services and cadre also. This form asks for information about hobbies and extracurricular activities too which not only reflects personality but also becomes an important area on which various questions are asked in the interview.

One can fetch maximum marks in the interview round if he/she fill it correctly. There must be no mistake in filling the DAF because it may lead to rejection of the form or cancellation of selection of the candidate. Candidates have to register themselves on the UPSC website to fill up this form. There is a minimum examination fee to be submitted with this form. Women & SC/ST candidates are exempted from this fee.

Important instructions:

1. The DAF is almost 8 pages long.

2. The form has to be filled online.

3. Fee can be submitted online through net-banking/credit card/debit card or by cash.

4. Applicants who opt for the “pay by cash” mode should print the system generated pay-in-slip during filling of payment mode of the DAF and deposit the fee at an SBI branch on the next working day only.

3. Fill in all information and keep all required documents ready, that is, if you are stating any work experience then you should have your work experience certificate of the same to show at the interview.

4. Candidates should also scan their relevant original documents as listed below in 200 dpi grey scale and convert to a single PDF file of up to 2 MB size before filling the DAF. The PDF file created by you must not be password protected and it should be uploaded along at the time of the online submission of DAF.

5. The most important column in the form is your preference of services and choices of cadres. It is advisable to fill it after consulting an experienced person or someone who has previously been selected for by the UPSC.

6. You must indicate your prizes and achievements in the given slot even though it is as small as winning an essay competition. It doesn’t matter if you leave this section blank but one or two lines are always better to be mentioned instead of leaving it blank.

7. Make sure you do a good research on the hobbies and other activities that you have put down in the form because questions will surely be asked from this area.

8. Be careful to use the same photograph which you had used while filling the prelims form.

9. Aspirants should also have their official name in their email ids (such as vanisha.kumar@email.com). Your email address should look professional and not be funky or tacky (such as cooldude007@email.com, etc).

10. After filling all the details, check all the certificates you have attached to the form. It is advisable to show the filled in form to someone so that they can cross-check the form for you for spelling errors and factual mistakes.

