UPSC Civil Services: Boost your current affairs; top news of July

UPSC Civil Services exam 2018: From the end of football mania to the political game of ‘No confidence motion’ the month comes to an end with some significant events happened in and around the world UPSC Civil Services exam 2018: From the end of football mania to the political game of ‘No confidence motion’ the month comes to an end with some significant events happened in and around the world

Every year, over eight lakh candidates appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam and thousands of them sit for the provincial civil service examinations. Apart from the government jobs, private companies also ask questions on General Knowledge (GK) in their selection process. Moreover, various college entrance examinations like CAT, MAT have a section on current affairs. Here is the complete list that we have prepared to help aspirants brush up their knowledge.

From France winning the FIFA World Cup, NDA government facing the ‘No confidence motion, these are the most significant events that had happened in July 2018.

Assam NRC Final Draft List: 40 lakh don’t get place

Around 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that was released on Monday amid tight security in presence of NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Registrar General Sailesh mentioned that 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” he said.

Registrar General Sailesh mentioned that 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” he said. Express Photo by Dasarath Deka Registrar General Sailesh mentioned that 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” he said. Express Photo by Dasarath Deka

READ | ‘Will they deport us?’; fears Bengali Muslims

Meanwhile, both Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have assured that those who do not find their names in the list would get ample time to get it rectified and adequate opportunities would be given for filing claims and objections. The government has despatched 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and police are on alert to mitigate any untoward incident.

No-confidence motion

PM PM Narendra Modi at the no-confidence motion debate

After 15 years of the last no-confidence motion that was moved in the Parliament against then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the Modi government won the no-confidence motion with 325 MPs backing them. The Opposition secured 126 votes in support of them. Thanking the people, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “NDA has the confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India.”

READ | Politics without close-ups

FIFA Worldcup: A show of French riviera

French players celebrate after winning 4-2 in the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) French players celebrate after winning 4-2 in the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A season of football mania ended with France clinching the FIFA World Cup 2018 by beating Croatia, (4-2). The match on July 15 also garnered a total of 51.2 million viewers, the highest for any World Cup match in history.

FIFA 2018 | Friends in Leningrad

The tournament was a pack of melodrama, as the 2014 winner Germany exits in the first round, while heavyweight Argentina, Brazil and Portugal departed from the knock out match. The next World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Lunar eclipse: Skywatchers witness longest of the century

The first part of the lunar eclipse started at around 11:44 PM IST on July 27. The Moon turned red only at the highest point of the total lunar eclipse, which started around 1 AM on the night of July 28 The first part of the lunar eclipse started at around 11:44 PM IST on July 27. The Moon turned red only at the highest point of the total lunar eclipse, which started around 1 AM on the night of July 28

The century’s longest total lunar eclipse took place on Friday night which was last nearly 103 minutes, as per NASA. This total lunar eclipse was longer than Super Blue blood Moon of January 31 this year, which lasted 76 minutes. Apart from various parts of India, the lunar eclipse was also visible in parts of South-America, parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia. All of Asia (including India), and Eastern Africa. The entire eclipse included two partial lunar eclipses.

READ | Chandra Grahan or total lunar eclipse on July 27: Here’s why this event is unique

Hima Das: India’s first world gold medalist on track

With her dream chased in 51.46 seconds, Hima Das became the first Indian woman to win a gold on track at a global event, two years after she started professional training With her dream chased in 51.46 seconds, Hima Das became the first Indian woman to win a gold on track at a global event, two years after she started professional training

The girl from a distant village in Assam, 18-year-old Hima became the pride of India after she won the ever track gold at a global event by winning the 400-metre final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. With her dream chased in 51.46 seconds, the girl became the first Indian woman to win a gold on track at a global event, two years after she started professional training.

READ | Hima Das: The girl who chases time

The young girl grew up in a family of 17 and spent most of her early teen years playing football with the boys. “Even if I wasn’t a part of the game, I’d wait behind the goal. When the ball would come near me, I’d give it one solid kick and run off before they could see me,” Hima told The Indian Express.

Institution of Eminence tag: Prakash Javadekar denies given to Jio institute

Prakash Javadekar said the Jio Institute had not been declared an ‘Institution of Eminence’ Prakash Javadekar said the Jio Institute had not been declared an ‘Institution of Eminence’

This month, the government announced that the “Institute of Eminence” status will be given to the Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. A total of 114 institutions and universities – 74 from the public sector and 40 from the private sector – had applied for IoE status. In the private category — Jio Institute, the Birla Institute of Technological Sciences-Pilani and Manipal Academy of Higher Education were recommended for issuance of the letter of intent.

After facing flak for listing Jio Institute, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the institute had not been declared an ‘Institution of Eminence’.

READ | Eminence is just a tag

Institutions with “Institute of Eminence” status get greater autonomy, can decide their fees and have flexible course duration and structure. The controversy over Jio Institute is due to the fact that it had been granted the status even before it has been set up. Many have also raised a finger on the process of selection and the motive behind it. Javadekar said a committee of experts had made the selections after a thorough scrutiny.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd