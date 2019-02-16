UPSC civil services 2019 notification: Applications to release on February 19

UPSC civil services 2019: The registration for the civil services preliminary examination will start by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in on February 19. All those who are interested in applying for this competitive exam are required to check out the registration and other important details such as that of eligibility, exam scheme, patter etc at the website itself.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Exam pattern

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II.

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in Paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. Check more for in the official notification.

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2019. This means they must not be born earlier than August 2, 1986 and not later than August 1, 1997. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019: How to apply

The registration is divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II. The last date to submit the application form is by March 6 (6 pm). Candidates have to read instructions and press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required.

A registration number will be generated which candidate has to note down. The applicant has to pay the fees and select the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature.

After completing the application, an auto-generated email will be sent on the email-id registered by the applicant.

