UPSC Civil Services 2018 preparation: List of top news in December

UPSC Civil Services 2018: Just months before the UPSC Civil Service examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, there is a huge controversy regarding reports of reduction of UPSC age limit. However, the government has confirmed that it is not considering any such proposal.

“There is no move by Government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examinations. Reports and speculations should be put to rest,” MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said.

From the passing of Triple Talaq bill to the inauguration of India’s longest rail-road bridge Bogibeel, a detailed knowledge of general knowlege and current affairs is required to crack examinations like UPSC. Here are the top news in December

UPSC Civil Services 2018: List of top news of this month

Assembly election results 2018: Congress does perfect handshake, setback for Modi

In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress has won all the three major BJP dominated states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. The verdict in Madhya Pradesh was an anti-BJP verdict (candidate-centric), the one in Rajasthan anti-Vasundhara Raje, and, in Chhattisgarh, a pro-Congress verdict.

In states like Telangana and Mizoram, the regional parties clinched the mandate. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured an absolute majority by winning 26 seats, thereby ousting the Congress from its last fort in the northeast region. According to the Election Commission, Congress has won five seats while BJP has won only one seat.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) got a sweeping victory winning over 90 constituencies in the state. K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister of the state for the second time.

Madhya Pradesh

The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh after winning 114 seats in the 230-member House. Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conceded defeat and resigned after the BJP was able to win only 109 seats. The BSP has won one seat and four by the Independent candidates.

Kamal Nath was appointed as the new Chief Minister of the state. The 72-year-old is a veteran politician who has worked with three generations of Gandhis — Indira, Rajiv, Sonia and now Rahul — and is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara.

Rajasthan

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the recently held elections for the 200-member state assembly, with the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP staring at defeat. The Congress secured a majority of 99 seats in the state, followed by BJP which won 73 seats. Ashok Gehlot who won in Sardarpura by over 45000 votes sworn in as the new CM of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot was appointed as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Chattisgarh

The Congress ended Raman Singh’s dream of a fourth-tenure in Chhattisgarh, by bagging 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The BJP, meanwhile, secured 15 seats. Taking moral responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the state Assembly elections, Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the Governor. “This will not reflect on the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” he said. Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the new CM of the state.

Lok Sabha clears Triple Talaq bill

The Triple Talaq Bill criminalising instant divorce by Muslim men was passed in the Lok Sabha amid a heated debate followed by an Opposition walkout on Thursday. While the government projected the Bill as a question of “Insaaniyat aur Insaaf“, the Opposition accused the government of indulging in vote bank politics and demanded that the Bill is referred to a joint select committee.

The case dates back to 2016 when the Supreme Court had sought assistance from the then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of “triple talaq”, “nikah halala” and “polygamy”, to assess whether Muslim women face gender discrimination in cases of divorce.

India’s longest rail-road bridge Bogibeel Bridge inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inauguarated the country’s longest rail-cum-road bridge in Bogibeel over the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The Bogibeel Bridge, inside Assam, is 20 km from the border with Arunachal Pradesh. It connects Dibrugarh on the Brahmaputra’s south bank to Dhemaji on the north bank.

The Bogibeel project was a part of the 1985 Assam Accord and was sanctioned in 1997-98. The foundation stone was laid by then prime minister HD Deve Gouda on January 22, 1997, but the commencement of work on the project was done by Vajpayee on April 21, 2002.

Tsunami hits Indonesia, 168 killed

A tsunami reportedly triggered by a volcano killed at least 168 people and injured nearly 700 on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java. Scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

According to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Krakatau erupted at just after 9 pm and the tsunami struck at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Endan Permana, head of the agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing immediate assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived in the area yet. “The tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung,” the agency said.

PV Sindhu wins BWF World Tour Finals

The Indian shuttler PV Sindhu ended this year with gold at BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu won over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara by 21-19, 21-17.

PV Sindhu was the one who had the slender lead for the most part but Okuhara never gave way and allowed it to become a larger deficit until 17-16. A service error and an impatient smash wide of the line meant Sindhu was two points from glory.

After six years, Hamid Ansari returns from Pakistan jail; family thanks Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Hamid Nihal Ansari, the Indian national who returned to the country on Tuesday after spending six years in a Pakistani jail.

Ansari, accompanied by his mother and other family members, thanked Swaraj and the external affairs ministry for helping in his extradition. The ministry had apparently issued 96 notes verbales to Pakistan seeking consular access to Ansari. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted the video of the meeting with the caption: Welcome home, son!

In the video, also shared on Swaraj’s Twitter handle, the Minister is seen greeting a visibly emotional Ansari and his mother. Ansari’s mother is heard saying “Mera Bharat mahan, meri madam mahan, sab meri madam ne kiya hai (My India is great, my madam is great, my madam has done everything)”.

India’s first railway university in Vadodara

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday dedicated the first railway university of the country to the nation. The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) in Gujarat’s Vadodara opened its doors to the first batch of 103 students from 20 states in two fully-residential undergraduate courses in September this year.

The new university will function from the Pratap Vilas Palace of the erstwhile Gaekwad state, which houses National Academy of Indian Railways. Both the institutions will run from this campus till the time a greenfield campus will be set-up. The Ministry of Railways has identified a 100-acre plot in Vadodara for this purpose.

