UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019 exam on June 2; check schedule for ESE, NDA, CDS and other exams

UPSC civil service exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2019 and has announced that the civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on June 2, and the main examination on September 20, 2019. Candidates preparing for this exam can note the important dates from the official website or check the calendar below.

UPSC exam calendar 2019: Important dates

Civil Services Preliminary Examination: June 2, 2019

Civil Services Main Examination: June 20, 2019

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination: January 6, 2019

CDS Examination: February 3, 2019

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE Examination: March 3, 2019

NDA and NA examination: April 21, 2019

IES/ ISS Examination: June 28, 2019

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview. Every year, UPSC releases vacancy details and invite eligible candidates for the selection in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Syllabus

Polity

Polity is an important topic for all 3 stages of civil services exam. In fact, the importance of the subject increases when one gets into the service. Polity should be covered with a blend of current affairs. Simply put, topics like new schemes initiated by the government, recent changes or developments in constitution, amendments and bills are important for polity which can be covered from current affairs sources.

Apart from this, the other topics which should be covered are:

— Judiciary

— NITI Aayog

— Panchayati Raj and PESA 1996

— Different committees of parliament

— Distribution of powers between union and states

— Indian Membership in Regional Establishments

— Parliament and State Legislature

— President, Prime Minister, Council of Ministers, Speaker, Governor, CAG and attorney general

— Forest Rights ACT 2006

— Passing of bills (ordinary and money)

— Different parliamentary proceedings

— Non-proliferation treaty and MTCR

— Directive principles and fundamental duties

Economics

Economic is one of the most dynamic parts of UPSC syllabus and should be covered from the sources of current affairs. The facts and figures change almost every day. First of all, the basic concepts need to be cleared; aspirants must have conceptual clarity as to what matters the most in economics. If we pick up the analysis of past 1 year, lots of economic changes occurred in this past 1 year; so having the knowledge of current affairs is very important to prepare economics part.

Apart from this, the topics which should be covered are:

— Depreciation and appreciation

— Fiscal deficit and upcoming budget

— Taxes and reforms

— National schemes and programmes

— Basic terms like growth rate, national income- GDP, GVA etc.,

— FDI, FII and recent changes in these field

— Question based on economic survey, convertibility of rupee, monetary policy and its measures (CRR/SLR)

— Finance Commission and recent recommendations

— Unemployment and poverty in India

— Supply and demand of money

— Demonetization

— Banking systems and based III

— Inflation rates

— Demographic transition.

History

Looking at the trend of past few years, the ratio of questions from history portion is sloping downward. But this doesn’t mean that history is an unimportant subject, as UPSC wants candidates to have decent knowledge on the subject. Modern Indian history, culture and medieval periods are important to study.

Apart from this, the other topic which should be covered are:

— Occupational caste

— Tribe and nomad

— Rock-cut monuments

— Governor generals and viceroys

— Medieval dictionary

— Freedom struggle and important movements

— Ancient times taxation and administration

— Land reforms and revenue system

— Important dynasties in medieval India.

— Geography and environment

For the coverage of geography portion, candidates must have a basic clarity about the universe, earth, phenomena, etc. UPSC syllabus covers both Indian and world geography. Along with basic conceptual clarity, candidates also need to stay updated with recent updates; therefore current affairs knowledge again is of utmost importance.

The topics which should be covered are:

— Floods, earthquakes and cyclones

— Temperature and precipitation

— Location of countries between seas

— Ocean currents

— Climatic conditions in different regions

— Westerlies, National highways and other infrastructure

— Different types of soil, their conservation methods

— National parks, wetlands, wildlife sanctuaries and biosphere reserves

— Atmosphere

— Natural vegetation

— Flora and fauna

— Rivers in India and their protection

— Geographical region and regions

— National Green tribunal, La Nina and El Nino

— Environment and Agriculture

Significant number of questions are asked from environment and agriculture in UPSC preliminary exam. Fundamentals concepts of the subject must be cleared in aspirants’ mind. Aspirants must have a fair knowledge about what all initiatives are being taken up globally for the protection, conservation and preservation of the environment; and for this having current affairs knowledge is also requisite.

Besides, the other topics which should be covered are:

— Eco- friendly technologies

— Agriculture, crops, drainage and irrigation

— International treaties, organisation and meeting on environment

— International reports and list

— Recent government reports on environment

— National schemes for agriculture, irrigation

Science

For the coverage of science syllabus, students are not required to get very deep knowledge about the subject, as UPSC only checks the knowledge of candidates on current happenings in the science world. The Hindu and Indian express and some other source of current affairs would suffice the purpose.

Apart from this, the topics which should be covered are:

— Government schemes and initiative related to public health

— Genetics (DNA Stem Cells)

— Medicine and public health

— Food and chemical

— Gravitation

— Plant and animal classification

— Light and matter

— Bt – Crops, nanotechnology, communication technology

— Renewable sources of energy and eco-friendly technology

— Nuclear energy, Work and energy

— Missiles, space crafts and satellites

— ICT, diseases and causes

