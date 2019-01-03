UPSC CDS result (II) 2018 declared at upsc.gov.in, 7650 candidates qualify

UPSC CDS result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Defence Services examination (II) 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the list at the official website — upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the CDS (II) exam on November 18. A total of 7650 candidates have qualified the exam. Last year, 227 aspirants were shortlisted.

The result has been compiled on the basis of interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 108th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 22nd Short Service Commission women (non-technical) course. The interview will be commence from Ocotber 2019.

UPSC CDS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for UPSC Combined Defence Services examination (II) 2018 result link

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The qualified candidates have to submit the original certificates within two weeks of completion of the SSB interview. The deadline for the same between May 13 for AFA and not later than July 1, 2019 for IMA, July 1 for admission to NA (October 1 in case of SSC only). The candidates need not send the original certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.