UPSC CDS II exam 2018 notification out, check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II 2018: The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018 UPSC CDS II 2018: The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018

UPSC CDS II exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has invited eligible candidates for CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination II, 2018. The aspirants have to submit an online application by September 3, 2018 till 6 pm on the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

Educational qualifications: The candidate has to be either (i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS II 2018, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC CDS 2018

Step 3: In part I registration, applicants have to submit basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference

Application fee: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The fees is exempted for reserved category candidates.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd