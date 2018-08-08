Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • UPSC CDS II exam 2018 notification out, check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II exam 2018 notification out, check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II 2018: The aspirants have to submit an online application by September 3, 2018 till 6 pm on the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 5:12:16 pm
upsc, cds 2, cds 2 notification UPSC CDS II 2018: The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018
Related News

UPSC CDS II exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has invited eligible candidates for CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination II, 2018. The aspirants have to submit an online application by September 3, 2018 till 6 pm on the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

Educational qualifications: The candidate has to be either (i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS II 2018, here’s how to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link UPSC CDS 2018
Step 3: In part I registration, applicants have to submit basic information.
Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign
Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference

Application fee: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The fees is exempted for reserved category candidates.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement