UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Withdrawal of application process begins, know how

UPSC CDS (I) 2019 application: The online withdrawal application process for the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS exam-I) has been started. The candidates who do not want to appear in the examinations can withdraw their application form from December 3 to December 10, 2018, by visiting the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The commission will not refund any fee amount paid by the candidates.

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Instructions for withdrawal of applications

1. Candidates are advised to provide the details of registered application with registration-id which was completed and submitted finally

2. Candidate must ensure the availability of registered mobile number and email-id as provided while submitting the application. Request will be accepted only after the confirmation by validating the OTP details sent on candidate’s mobile and email, such OTP will be valid for 30 minutes

3. If candidate has submitted more than one application form then the higher registration-id for latest completed application will be considered for withdrawal

4. After the final acceptance of the request for online withdrawal of application the candidate must print the authenticated receipt. Once application is withdrawn by the candidate

5. UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates so even in case of successful withdrawn of application the fees will not be refunded.

CDS is the recruitment exam for the Indian defence forces including the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The exam is held twice a year. Since CDS (II) has already been conducted, CDS (I) 2019 examination is the last attempt for interested candidates to apply for the defence services this year.

