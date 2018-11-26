UPSC CDS (I) 2019 application: Last date to register today, know how to apply

UPSC CDS (I) 2019 application: The registration for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) paper (I) 2019 will be closed today. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which conducts the exam will not accept any applications after 6 pm. Candidates have to login to the official websites – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to apply.

Advertising

The online application form is available in both Hindi and English but can be filled only in English. No changes are allowed in the application form after registering, hence candidates are requested to be careful in the first attempt. After the filing in the required details, a registration number will be generated. “Candidates must note down the registration number, so generated, for future reference.

UPSC CDS(I) 2019: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website -upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click ‘Apply Online’ button on right-hand-side below the home image

Advertising

Step 3 – In the new window, click on the link ‘online applications for various exams’

Step 4 – A new page will be created. Click on the ‘click here for Part – I’ link in the table

Step 4 – Fill in the form with relevant details

CDS is the recruitment exam for the Indian defence forces including the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The exam is held twice a year. Since CDS (II) has already been conducted, CDS (I) 2019 examination is the last attempt for interested candidates to apply for the defence services this year. The registration for CDS (I) 2019 is open since October 31 and will close today on November 26.

There is a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the centres except Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of centres will be on the ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis, and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a centre of their choice.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.