UPSC CAPF 2018 admit card out, download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF 2018 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants on August 12, 2018. The exam will be held to fill a total of 179 posts in the forces comprising of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Remember to carry the e-Admit card to enter the examination hall. The e-Admit card may be preserved till the declaration of written result.

UPSC CAPF admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for upsc (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘what’s news’ section towards the right side, click on “Admit card for CAPF exam 2018”.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully

Enter the details like your registration number, date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will appear

Step 5: Take a print out and avoid multiple downloads

UPSC will conduct exam to fill 60 posts in BSF, 179 in CRPF, 84 in CISF, 46 in ITBP and 29 in SSB. The CAPF exam will be held at Agartala, Gangtok, Panaji (Goa), Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Patna, Aizawl, Imphal, Port Blair, Allahabad, Itanagar, Raipur, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ranchi, Bareilly, Jammu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Jorhat, Shillong, Chandigarh, Kochi, Shimla, Chennai, Kohima, Srinagar, Cuttack, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Dehradun, Lucknow, Tirupati, Delhi, Madurai, Udaipur, Dharwad, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Dispur, Nagpur.

