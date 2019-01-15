UPSC CAPF 2018-19: Assistant Commandant posts notification released, apply at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CAPF 2018-19: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of CAPF Assistant Commandant. The aspirants have to apply for the vacancies in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process has started on January 14 and will close on January 28 by 6 pm.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination will be specified in the notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC CAPF 2018-19: Eligibility

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree to apply for the posts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as on August 1, 2018. The candidates belonging to SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 5 years. However, the age relaxation for OBC candidates is three years.

Selection process: The UPSC will conduct a written examination on August 12 at various centres across the country.

Application fee: The general/ OBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The female/ SC/ ST candidates are not required to pay application fees.

The selection at all the stages of the UPSC CAPF examination will take place in three stages — written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests.

