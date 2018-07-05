UPPSC PCS 2018: Notification out at uppsc.up.nic.in, know how to apply here

UPPSC PCS 2018: Check eligibility and other details UPPSC PCS 2018: Check eligibility and other details

UPPSC PCS 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an advertisement for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service examination 2018. There are 831 vacancies which are higher than previous year’s 251 posts. The UPPSC PCS preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19. The aspirants can start applying online from July 6 onwards at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last day to submit the application form is August 6.

UPPSC PCS 2018: Steps to apply online

Step 1 – Go to the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

Step 2 – Click on the link to apply online.

Step 3 – View the user instructions and click on “Apply”.

Step 4 – See the details and click on “candidate registration”.

Step 5 – Select “yes” or “no” in the option of whether you have ever applied online against any post, published by the UPPSC.

Step 6 — Fill in your details in the fields provided and register.

Step 7 – If you have already registered before, fill in your old registration number or your details.

Step 8 – Follow the instructions to apply.

Step 9 – Download a copy of the application form for further reference.

UPPSC PCS 2018: Eligibility

– Candidates should be at least 21 years old and should not have crossed 40 years as on July 1, 2018.

– Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree from any nationally recognised university.

– Further qualifications required for specific posts are mentioned in the advertisement published on the official website.

UPPSC exam fees for online application:

Unreserved category- Rs 125

Reserved (SC/ST) category- Rs 65

Handicapped – Rs 25

Pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

