Tamil Nadu govt invites application for UPSC prelims coaching

The All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, Chennai has invited applications from interested aspirants who want to undergo training in order to crack the UPSC Civil Services examination. Those who have already taken coaching here under regular stream for prelims round cannot apply. The registration for the same has commenced from August 20 and the last date to apply for the same is September 19. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 2018, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

As many as 225 seats are available for residential coaching and a total of 100 seats are available for non-residential coaching. Interested ones can apply at the official website — civilservicecoaching.com.

Educational qualification: Those who wish to apply must hold a degree of any recognised university.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 32 years and must be a minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

For full-time (residential) classes, timings will be 10 am and 5 pm and part-time classes will be conducted on weekdays between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm and between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration: August 20

Last date for submission of online application: September 19

Entrance Exam date: November 18 (10:30 AM- 12:30 PM).

Examination centres: Chennai, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, and Villupuram.

All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, Chennai

The government of Tamil Nadu built a pre-examination Training Centre in 1966 to train SC/ST candidates who want to appear in the UPSC examination and the Special Training Institute was established in 1971 for backward class and most backward class candidates were merged and renamed as All India Civil Services Coaching Centre in 2000. The institute offers three tiers of coaching — preliminary, main, model personality test and offers a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to every candidate.

