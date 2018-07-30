RPSC Rajasthan SI recruitment: Exams on October 7, apply before August 8

RPSC Rajasthan SI recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the exams for the recruitment to Sub-Inspector (SI) posts on Sunday, October 7, 2018. RPSC Rajasthan SI recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the exams for the recruitment to Sub-Inspector (SI) posts on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

RPSC Rajasthan SI recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the dates for SI exams on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The commission has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 330 Sub Inspector (SI) posts. All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website on or before August 8, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 330

Name of the post: Sub Inspector

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree from a UGC recognised colleges/ institute.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years. The candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC and other categories will get age relaxation as per official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Important dates:

Last date to apply: August 8, 2018

Date of Examination: October 7, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, on or before August 8, 2018.

