Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
RPSC college lecturer exam (Hindi) 2014 result declared, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC results: The successful candidates can check their result on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Follow the steps written below to check your score and cut-off marks.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 9:42:50 am
RPSC result: The successful candidates can check their result on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC results: The results of college lecturer examination 2014 have been released on September 5 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The interview round was held between July 30 and August 28 and on September 4, 2018. The successful candidates can check their result on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Follow the steps written below to check your score and cut-off marks.

RPSC college lecturer result: How to download
Step 1: Log in to the official website of the RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘News and Events’ section, the result of all subjects is displayed
Step 3: Click on the relevant link
Step 4: A new page will open, where you can select RPSC college lecturer ‘Hindi’ result.
Step 5: Enter roll number, date of birth and enter captcha and press submit
Step 6: The result will be displayed
Step 7: Check and save the result for further reference

Every year, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) organises to fill vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

